Reward money offered for info leading to arrests in deaths of 8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition leader Reverend Charles Harrison announced a $1,000 reward for information in the shooting deaths of two young people in Indianapolis.

The $1,000 reward money is available to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of 8-year-old Rodgerick Payne Jr. and another $1,000 reward for information about the death of 16-year-old Nya Cope.

This was made possible through an anonymous donation.

Harrison is asking the Indianapolis community and central Indiana to match the reward or make a contribution of any amount to help bring justice and closure to their families. Harrison plans to release more details on how you can do that, later this morning.

Rodgerick Payne Jr. was inside his own home when he was killed by a stray bullet on March 31 in the 3000 block of North Tacoma Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Nya Cope was visiting Indianapolis with her mom and a friend on May 2 when she was killed by a stray bullet while in her car near 38th and Arlington.

Anyone with information on either of these shootings is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.