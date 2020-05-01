Reward offered for information in Bloomington gun store burglary

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Up to $5,000 is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible for a recent burglary.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) announced the reward Friday.

The aggencies are looking for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for the burglary of American Arms Gun Shop in Bloomington, Ind.

The gun store was burglarized around 1:40 a.m. on April 13. Two unidentified suspects forced their way into the store, stealing seven firearms before leaving.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or the Bloomington Police Department at (812) 339-4477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app or by visiting www.reportit.com.