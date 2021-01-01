Richmond police arrest man after child flown to hospital with gunshot wound

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department have a man in custody after a child suffered a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.

The department said officers responded to the 200 block of Northweat 13th Street in Richmond after a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital before being flown to a Dayton hospital in a stable condition.

Police arrested 23-year-old Khylier Childress-Shelby and preliminarily charged him with possession of a handgun without a license and neglect of a dependent.

The investigation is ongoing as of the time of this report.