Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning.

The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly.

Police say they got reports that the driver hit other vehicles, swerved at people like he was going to hit them, and was driving through residential yards.

When they arrived in the area, they found a street sweeper that was stolen from a construction company doing construction on Sim Hodgin Parkway. Driving the equipment was Sammy H. Allen, 54 of Richmond.

Police say Allen led officers on a 10-15 mph pursuit for just over the hour. During the pursuit, police say Allen hit a garage in the 500 block of South 8th Street several times causing the garage to partially collapse. Officers report Allen almost flipped the sweeper over in the process.

Police say while they deployed spike stips, Allen was going slow enough to maneuver around most of them. While an officer was trying to set up the spike strips, police say Allen swerved at them, causing the officer to seek cover.

The pursuit ended after the sweeper entered the river while in the gorge near Veterans Memorial Park. The sweeper became disabled so police say Allen tried to run away.

He was stopped with the help of a Wayne County Sheriff’s Department canine.

Allen was transported to the hospital for injuries to his arm from the canine apprehension as well as other facial injuries from the struggle with officers. He remained at the hospital for treatment and observation.

The department says they will request multiple charges including vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident, and reckless driving.