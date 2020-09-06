Richmond police investigating after report of vehicle driving through protesters

RICHMOND, Ind. — Richmond police are asking for the public’s help in investigating a report of a vehicle driving through protesters on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the area of 7th and North ‘A’ streets where protesters allegedly walking in the street were struck by a vehicle.

At this time, no description of the suspected vehicle has been released by police nor has the number of people involved in the protest, or the amount of individuals struck by the vehicle, been disclosed.

Police did say, however, that minor injuries incurred as a result of the incident.

Police add detectives have spoken with some of the individuals involved but no arrests have yet been made.

Police are asking for anyone with video of the incident, or who where witness to the incident, to contact Richmond Police Department at (765) 983-7247.