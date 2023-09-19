INDIANAPOLIS — A 7-year-old girl has fully recovered after undergoing emergency surgery at Riley Hospital for Children last month to remove a blow dart that had become lodged into the base of her skull.

According to a Riley Hospital for Children press release, Olivia was transported to Riley Hospital on Aug. 5 by Lifeline Ambulance as a team of neurosurgeons and ENT skull-based surgeons were waiting to perform surgery.

Provided by Riley Children’s Health. Provided by Riley Children’s Health. Provided by Riley Children’s Health. Provided by Riley Children’s Health. Provided by Riley Children’s Health. Provided by Riley Children’s Health.

The release said a blow dart had gone through Olivia’s nose and landed in close proximity to critical arteries and nerves that, if touched, could have complicated the surgery and affected Olivia’s quality of life.

The release concluded by sharing that Olivia is now back to enjoying gymnastics and being in the classroom with her friends.