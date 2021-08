Indianapolis – Rise’n Roll Bakery is coming to Downtown Indianapolis. The bakery will hold a grand opening for its newest location on August 20th.

The bakery will be located in the first floor of the Ardmore building on the southwest corner of East New York and Delaware streets in Mass Ave.

Rise’n Roll is an Amish bakery, known for its homemade donuts, cookies, pies, breads and cheese. To celebrate the opening, the first person in line will get free donuts every week for an entire year.