Ritz cheese cracker sandwiches recalled after they were found to be peanut butter

Ritz Crackers is recalling a limited amount of its Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size products in the US after there was a mix-up with the packaging.

While the outer packaging says the cracker sandwiches are cheese-flavored, the individually-wrapped packs within the box are actually of the peanut butter variety, according to Mondelēz International, the company that owns the brand.

The outer packaging does have an allergy advisory that says they “may contain peanuts,” however, and the packaging on the individual packs are correctly labeled as peanut butter, Mondelēz assured.

No reports or injury stemming from the mislabeling have been reported and the company said it is issuing the voluntary recall as a precaution.

The products were sold at retail stores nationwide, but the recall only applies to Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) with “best when used by” dates ranging from Sept. 18 to Oct. 20 of this year.

Consumers who have the product should throw it away.