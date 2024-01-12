JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Plans are underway Friday night all around central Indiana to treat roads.

Shelby County Emergency Management Director Denis Ratekin will be keeping a close eye on the county’s salt trucks and roads ahead of this weekend’s latest storm system that brings with it rain, snow and ice.

“The plummeting temperatures, watching the wind chill factors, and once it hits our criteria we will open emergency warming shelters,” said Ratekin.

Ratekin said he fears those plummeting temps could cause major issues most of us don’t even realize.

“ice is going to be everywhere,” said Ratekin. “And once it gets to a certain temperature even salt won’t affect it at all and we will probably be close to that. So even if our highway trucks get out there and drop salt and sand, it might not be effective. So if you don’t have to go out my recommendation is do not go out unless it’s a dire emergency.”

Meanwhile, over at the Johnson County Highway Department, Lucas Mastin says that’s exactly what his road crews are worried about too.

Once temps dip below 20 degrees, crews will have to use more salt and add brine and beet mix to their treatments to help get rid of any ice.

“In a situation like this, when temperatures are going to drop so quickly bridges and overpasses are always a concern, but it also depends on how quickly the roads dry out before temperatures drop to where they might freeze over,” said Mastin. “In this event, it looks like the temperatures are going to drop pretty quickly. But they may not have a lot of snowfall so we will be watching the roads overall not just in certain locations. If they don’t dry out then that would mean we would need to put additional salt down everywhere.”

And while crews treat roads as best they can, emergency management officials ask you not to be on the roads if you don’t have to and take precautions if you do.

“If you have to go out make sure you have plenty of warm clothes and make sure your car is full of gas, because if you slide off the road on this ice and we can’t get the people and your car quits with the winds and the bitter temperatures that are coming in, hypothermia will set in very quickly,” said Ratekin.

Another problem Shelby County EMA says they are up against is the salt trucks themselves freezing and then stopping working.

The trucks are diesel and that gels up in the cold, so road crews will be keeping trucks in rotation inside to prevent that from happening.