TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Michael E. Smith, 52, of Wentzville, Missouri was arrested and taken to the Clay County Justice Center.

Charges are as follows:

Intimidation with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness (2 counts), Level 6 Felony

Original: An argument over following too closely reportedly erupted into one driver shooting a gun at another vehicle, striking it at least once as the two vehicles traveled westbound on Interstate 70 in Clay and Vigo counties.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, the incident occurred around noon Monday and began near the 23rd-mile marker of I-70 westbound in Clay County. Dispatch received a 911 call from the victim in the incident who led police to find both vehicles at the Terre Haute exit at U.S. 41.

Ames said the two vehicles had been traveling westbound on I-70, and preliminary investigation led police to believe the back and forth between the drivers had begun after one driver felt the other had been following too closely.

“This is an example of a road rage incident that escalated very quickly, with one individual taking a weapon out and shooting it towards another,” Ames said.

The victim’s vehicle was struck by at least one bullet that was fired. Ames said thankfully, there were no injuries resulting from the incident.

One suspect was detained for questioning as ISP detectives were headed to the location. Ames said the investigation is still underway. Following their investigation, information will be provided to both the Vigo and Clay County prosecutor’s offices.

“We encourage everyone, when you are driving, do not get involved with a road rage incident. If you feel that you are, and you see another vehicle, and start to exchange hand-gestures, or maybe, as in this incident, following too close, back off, get off at the nearest exit,” Ames said. “There’s no reason to get involved with a road rage incident. When it’s time to drive, drive to the best of your ability and make the roadway safe for yourself and everyone else out traveling”

