Roads closed for pedestrian corridors to reopen to street traffic

INDIANAPOLIS — Two major Indianapolis roads closed to become pedestrian corridors so restaurants could open to outdoor dining are returning to regular street traffic.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said the pedestrian corridors at Broad Ripple Avenue and Massachusetts Avenue would be re-opened to vehicle traffic after Labor Day weekend. The pedestrian corridor along Georgia Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets will continue to be closed to vehicle traffic.

The department said businesses using parking spaces for outdoor dining have until September 4 to let them know if they still need it. If so, the department will cover the costs for those spots through November 30.