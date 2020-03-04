Robbers hold Kokomo couple at gunpoint inside their home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Police are investigating after a couple was robbed at gunpoint inside their home Monday night.

The Kokomo Police Department said officers responded to the 2500 block of North Apperson Way just after 9 p.m. Monday on a reported armed robbery. When they arrived, they found two victims.

The victims told police that three men forced their way into their home and held them at gunpoint before leaving with their personal property.

The suspects are described as men wearing dark clothing and masks armed with semi-automatic handguns. Video surveillance shows an older dark-colored pickup truck as a suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIP.