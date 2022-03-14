INDIANAPOLIS — It was a battle of the bots in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend.

Lucas Oil Stadium hosted the Indiana Vex Robotics State Championship Saturday. It’s the largest state championship in the country. This year, 100 elementary school, 96 middle school, and 50 high school teams from across Indiana have qualified to participate at the state level.

The Tech Point Foundation for Youth organized the event. It focuses on inspiring diverse student populations to get more involved in stem studies.

“Definitely go for it. you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. it’s very fun and entertaining to watch even. everyone’s really nice in robotics and we help each other out so it’s a good community to be a part of,” said Abby Beauchamp, a Senior at Lake Central High School.

While the championship was free to attend, organizers collected donations. All proceeds go back to supporting Indiana schools that want to bring STEM education to their communities.