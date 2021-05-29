Rochester man arrested following crash that killed 6-month old

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — The Indiana State Police arrested a Rochester man Friday following an investigation into a crash that left a 6-month-old dead and a 2-year-old and 32-year-old seriously injured.

Police arrested Andrew King at his home Friday on an arrest warrant alleging reckless homicide and false informing. Police say the charges stem from reckless conduct leading up to the crash.

The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on May 10 on U.S. 31 at County Road 100 North. King was driving a 2016 Volvo semi-tractor when he rear-ended a 2013 Toyota Corolla that had the 2-year-old and 6-month old in the back seat.

6-month-old Leo Wallace died from injuries sustained in the crash. 2-year-old Cecilia Wallace was flown to Riley’s Hospital for Children with life threatening injuris. She has undergone multiple surgeries and is still in the hosital at the time of this report. The driver, Sarah Wallace, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospial and released two days later.

A probable cause affidavit filed with the Miami County Court indicates King told investigators that prior to the crash, he heard something rattling in his cab and looked away from the road to see what it was. When he looked back up, he saw the Toyota right in front of him and was unable to avoid the collision.

The court document states dash camera fottage from his semi-tractor shows that for the 33 seconds leading up to the crash, King’s attention was almost entirely directed towards looking out the driver’s side window. His attention was directed on the road ahead of him for only approximately 2-3 seconds.

Police say King told them that he was not aware of the blue Malibu that was also damaged during the crash. Police say the driver in that vehicle was treated and released from an area hospital for jaw and back pain.

“All I remember was the silver one, and it’s going to haunt me for [expletive] ever because there were two babies in there,” King reportedly told police.

Police also asked King about any prior crashes. The document states King told them that he had been in a few, the most recent being about 6 months prior to this crash.

However, police say the Indiana State Police investigated two crashes in 2021 alone involving King, with the most recent being only two days prior to this crash.

On May 8, police say King backed his semi into a parked car. He was found at fault. On January 25, police say King failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the path of a passenger vehicle on US 31. The driver in the other vehicle was injured and King was cited for failure to yield.

King was booked into the Miami County Jail Friday.