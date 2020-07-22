Roncalli to change school nickname, abandoning ‘Rebels’

INDIANAPOLIS — Roncalli High School on Indianapolis’ south side will soon change their school nickname from the “Rebels” to a new name decided by the Roncalli community, school officials announced Wednesday.

Roncalli High School Interim President Father Robert Roberson said he will appoint a special task force this summer to explore alternative names and symbols that will “better reflect our Catholic mission and honor the legacy of our patron, Angelo Roncalli.”

“The confusion and negative connotation attached to the name Rebels are also a source of concern as we move forward over the next 50 years,” said Terese Carson, vice president for institutional advancement. “We have had alumni and community member express concerns about how this nickname can be misunderstood, particularly as it relates to our deep commitment to honoring the dignity of every person, as Christ calls us to do.”