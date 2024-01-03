INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana lawmakers prepare for the start of the upcoming legislative session next week, roughly 130 bills have been introduced between the House and Senate.

Although the list and some bill memos are subject to change, several bills are already gearing up to be big conversation starters—even if their fate in the long run has yet to be determined.

Concerning education, a number of Republican-sponsored bills would push for hiring chaplains in public schools (SB 50), reduce some teacher licensing requirements (HB 1020), and allow schools to ditch three-year improvement plans (HB 1035). Bills introduced by Democrats would require schools to explain to the Indiana Department of Education why (if applicable) they cannot afford to pay all full-time teachers a minimum of $60,000 (HB 1037), ban “certain instruction on various historic figures” (HB 1017) and require all teachers to go through seizure training (SB 56).

Some arguably more controversial bills lie in the field of healthcare—with one Democrat-sponsored bill pushing for some Hoosiers with terminal illness to request medication for voluntary euthanasia (HB 1011) and a Senate Republican bill that would classify a fetus as a dependent for tax purposes (SB 98). This comes as several ACLU challenges of Indiana’s near-total abortion ban continue to make their way through the courts. Noticeably absent as of this article’s publication are bills pertaining to medical/recreational marijuana, although another bill (SB 96) seeks to decriminalize fentanyl test strips.

In an effort to retain more hospital staff amid a nursing shortage, one bill (HB 1015) would ensure nurses could not be punished by their employers if they refuse mandatory overtime. The bill would also require hospitals to create “nurse staffing councils.”

Another healthcare-focused bill (HB 1028), if passed, would allow birthing center delivery services and home birth midwifery services to be reimbursed through Medicaid. However, the bill could face an uphill battle concerning the state’s embarrassing shortfall of nearly $1 billion it doesn’t have to cover anticipated Medicaid costs throughout the biennium.

Other unique bills include a push to ban hair-based discrimination (SB 94), another to create a “Green Alert” for missing, at-risk veterans (HB 1021) and another to make Juneteenth a state holiday (SB 42). A housing bill in the works (SB 64) would require the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to create a “statement of renters’ rights.”

Also in the mix, four different gun control bills introduced by Democrats: one that would increase the minimum age to carry a gun from 18 to 21 (SB 24), another to prohibit firearms at all polling places (SB 26) and another that would allow cities to create their own gun control policies (SB 95). The fourth bill (SB 66) would require Hoosiers to use verified dealers to sell/transfer handguns, would disallow dealers from selling anything other than handguns to Hoosiers under 18 and would outright ban dealers from selling semiautomatic assault weapons.

Meanwhile, transportation bills are proving to be a key focus for Republican leadership. One bill (SB 52) would prohibit public transportation projects from using dedicated lanes (something IndyGo said would effectively kill the Blue Line), while two bills from the House and the Senate would ban self-driving commercial vehicles (SB 57) and self-driving semis (HB 1022) from being on the roads unless a human operator is in the vehicle in question.

For a full list of currently active bills, click here.