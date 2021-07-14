Royal Caribbean deemed not responsible in 2019 death of Indiana toddler

A federal judge has ruled Royal Caribbean is not responsible for the death of an 18-month-old Indiana toddler.

Chloe Wiegand died on July 7, 2019 when she fell 150 feet through an open window while being held by her grandfather, Salvatore “Sam” Anello, on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. The ship was docked in Puerto Rico at the time.

Chloe’s parents sued Royal Caribbean for negligence that led to their child’s death.

The federal judge in Miami, Florida ruled in favor of Royal Caribbean, with court documents stating a “reasonable person through ordinary use of his senses would have known of the dangers” of holding a child so close to an open window on a cruise ship.

Anello pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in 2020 and is currently serving a probation sentence.

The Wiegand family issued this statement:

“The family is surprised and deeply saddened by the court’s ruling. This is a matter that should be decided by a jury, and we are confident and hopeful the appellate court will agree. We will be filing the appeal shortly and we will continue to fight and raise awareness about the dangers of unintentional toddler window falls. This case was always about Chloe and shining a light on her brief but beautiful life. That goal has not changed.”