Run for Wellness race helping the Hamilton County community

CARMEL, Ind.- A local non-profit is asking all runners and walkers to race for an important cause. Trinity Free Clinic is a medical and dental clinic that’s been serving under-resourced and uninsured people in Hamilton County for more than 20 years.

On average they see about 6,000 patient visits a year. This year, the clinic is already at 11,000 visits. The clinic depends on the Run for Wellness race and another event as its big fundraisers. With COVID, Trinity Free Clinic hasn’t been able to do either for the past year, making next weekend’s race even more crucial.

“We’ve seen a little bit of a decline in our race numbers and coming off of COVID and the funding that the clinic struggle through the past 18 months, this fundraiser is critical for the clinic and what they’re going to do in the coming years,” said Andy Martin, race director with Trinity Free Clinic.

“Our average patient is a family of four making about $25,500 living in Hamilton County. They are working, many of them working more than one job. They are in the service industry. They are our waiters, servers, our landscapers, our childcare providers. They are part of what makes Hamilton County such a wonderful place to live,” said Cindy Love, director of community outreach with Trinity Free Clinic.

The Race for Wellness is next Saturday, October 9. Start time is 9 a.m.

It’ll start in the parking lot of the Trinity Free Clinic in Carmel. There’s a 5K and a 10K. Strollers are allowed. 100% of the proceeds go towards helping provide patient care.

