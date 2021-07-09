Ruoff Music Center’s summer/fall lineup: Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Alanis Morissette headed to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Live music is bouncing back in to Ruoff Music Center with a lineup of pop, rock, and country music performers this summer!
The last artist to play in front of fans on the Ruoff stage was Luke Bryan on October 11, 2019. The venue then sat silent during 2020 due to the pandemic as both large gatherings were largely banned and musical artists cancelled their tours. But now, musicians and fans are eager to hit the road — something that’s reflected in this summer’s lineup at Ruoff.
Many of the artists are performing makeup dates after their 2020 dates were canceled including rock crooners Maroon 5 and Ruoff crowd pleasers Dave Matthews Band.
Changes at Ruoff
Some things to keep in mind if you’re headed to Ruoff this year: cash will NOT be accepted, all tickets will be mobile (no physical tickets,) people who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking. You can see Ruoff’s updated policies here.
2021 Concert Lineup
Check out the full lineup (so far) of every artist scheduled to play at Ruoff this summer:
- Saturday, July 10 – Jimmy Buffett
- Friday, July 23 – Chicago
- Saturday, July 31 – Brad Paisley
- Sunday, August 1 – The Black Crowes
- Friday, August 6 – Phish
- Saturday, August 7 – Phish
- Sunday, August 8 – Phish
- Friday, August 13 – Dave Matthews Band
- Saturday, August 14 – Dave Matthews Band
- Thursday, August 19 – Daryl Hall & John Oates
- Friday, August 20 – Luke Bryan
- Saturday, August 21 – Maroon 5
- Sunday, August 22 – Kings of Leon
- Friday, August 27 – Zac Brown Band
- Saturday, August 28 – Korn & Staind
- Thursday, September 2 – Brooks & Dunn
- Thursday, September 9 – Jonas Brothers
- Friday, September 10 – Alanis Morissette w/ special guests Garbage and Liz Phair
- Saturday, September 11 – Doobie Brothers
- Wednesday, September 15 – Dead & Company
- Saturday, September 18 – Megadeath and Lamb of God
- Thursday, September 23 – NF
- Friday, September 24 – Thomas Rhett
- Saturday, September 25 – Chris Stapleton
- Friday, October 1 – Knotfest Roadshow: Slipknot, Killswitch Engage, Fever 333, Code Orange
- Saturday, October 2 – Florida Georgia Line
- Friday, October 8 – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- Friday, October 15 – Dierks Bentley