RV dealers see increase in sales as COVID-19 pandemic changes summer vacations

GREENFIELD, Ind. — More than 75% of American travelers are changing their vacation plans this summer, according to a study from Longwoods International. AAA predicts more Americans will hit the roads instead of the skies.

After losing two months of business, Indiana’s campgrounds opened Friday to welcome guests for the holiday weekend.

“Up until recently our cancellations were up 75%, but we are starting to recover from that,” said Indianapolis KOA Camp Director Rachel Vaughan.

Reservations are returning at Indianapolis KOA this summer as officials expect Americans to prefer drivable destinations.

“A lot of the cancellations that we’ve had have been conventions and races, but all of the new bookings we’ve had are families that want to spend quality time with each other out in the sunshine and the great outdoors,” Vaughan said.

Since many families will drive, they’ve realized they might as well upgrade to a more comfortable ride.

“This will be the best May we’ve had on record,” said Ken Eckstein, owner of Mount Comfort RV.

Business is booming for Mount Comfort RV in Greenfield,. They say RV sales are roughly triple what they were last year.

“It’s absolutely the entry level stuff, the family stuff, the lower price stuff is what’s really exploded,” Eckstein said.

As families look for more socially distant options, the outdoors becomes more appealing. Bringing along your own kitchen, bed and shower put the RV camp spots in high demand.

“Those are up just because they have their own amenities, so they are not as concerned with the safety guidelines because they have their own amenities,” Vaughan said.

It’s a welcomed boost in business for Mount Comfort this summer, one they hope is here to stay.

“We’re seeing a short term surge right now, but I think this will be a long-term trend for the industry,” Eckstein said.