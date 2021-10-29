Safe Halloween festivities planned for Indianapolis families to enjoy

This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Trick-or-treaters will fill neighborhoods across Indiana this weekend for Halloween. With high crime across the city, we know some parents are hesitant about letting their children go door-to-door.

Parents during Friday’s Boo Bash at Riverside Park said they are thankful for multiple events scheduled throughout the weekend for people to enjoy.

“The way that the crime, not even just here but all nationwide is going up, you want something that can be more controlled and more supervised,” Tila Davis said. “A lot of times parents just want a place where they can just step off to the side and just let their kids be free.”

This weekend, Indy Parks released a list of events for the community to enjoy:

Haunted House When: Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Pkwy S. Dr. Details: Join the staff at Brookside Park for an evening of spooktacular fun! Treats and goodie bags will be given to those who are brave enough to make it through the haunted house. Lights will be on from 5 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. for those who scare easily, and the lights will be off from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. for those who don’t. To register, click here.

Inclusive and Accessible Birding When: Saturday, October 30, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Where: Eagle’s Crest Nature Preserve, 7201 Fishback Rd. Details: Join naturalists from the Eagle Creek Ornithology Center to learn about the importance of removing barriers to access in the birding community and to take a guided bird tour at the Eagle’s Crest ADA trail. For accessibility information and to register, click here.

Beginners Archery When: Saturday, October 30, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Where: Watkins Park, 2360 Dr. MLK Jr. St. Details: Learn archery from certified instructors. No experience needed! To register, click here.

Spooky Skate When: Saturday, October 30, 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Where: Perry Park, 451 East Stop 11 Rd. Details: Grab your scariest costume and lace up your skates for Spooky Skate! There will be games, treats, a costume contest, and a haunted locker room. For more information, click here.

Monster Mash Dance Party When: Saturday, October 30, 6:30 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: Thatcher Park: 4649 W. Vermont St. Details: Kids and families are invited to join in this Halloween-themed dance! Show off your favorite costume and shake out some energy to some fun Halloween music. If you get tired, enjoy some candy, refreshments, and a spooky photo-op. for details, click here.



All 43 fire stations in Indy are hosting trick-or-treat from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., which is the same schedule for the whole city. Many churches are also hosting trunk or treats.

“Since she’s been old enough to trick or treat, we’ve mainly been going to events where we know, something like this is going on for instance,” Jessica Campbell said, standing beside her daughter.

IMPD officers will have extra patrols out and about on Sunday for trick or treat. They urge drivers to slow down, especially during this time.

“We know that on Halloween kids are excited,” William Young, IMPD Public Information Officer, said. “They may dart out in front of a car, so that’s why it’s extremely important so that we slow down, take the time and look out for one another.”

