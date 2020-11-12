Safety tips to celebrate Thanksgiving amid COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is now just two weeks away, and we’re asking experts about the safest way to celebrate the holiday.

Medical experts agree it’s best to not gather with anyone outside of your immediate household. Look at alternatives like meeting virtually. If you do gather, keep it very small and wear a mask the entire time.

While you eat, keep everyone 6 feet apart. And in separate rooms, if you can. The problem is you are not guaranteed to be safe if you have even a small gathering because some people could have COVID-19 and not even know it.

“One person shows up with COVID, and doesn’t spread it to everyone but maybe to 3, we’ve just tripled the number of cases. and if everyone does that, we can’t handle the triple the number of cases in this state right now. That’s why even spreading it to a couple more people will make this explode so quickly, so no gathering is safest,” said Dr. Christopher Belcher, infection prevention medical director at Ascension Saint Vincent Indianapolis Hospital.

Even getting tested a few days before the holiday doesn’t guarantee you don’t have it because you can spread it even before you start showing symptoms.

Bottom line, don’t feel guilty if you have to say no.