Salute to Families virtual fundraiser kicks off Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — The 24th annual Salute to Families fundraiser has shifted from a breakfast event to an 11-day virtual campaign due to COVID-19.

FOX59 Anchor Beairshelle Edmé will emcee the virtual kickoff event on Facebook Live this Thursday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m.

Salute to Families benefits Families First, an Indianapolis nonprofit founded in 1835. The organization works to support and strengthen central Indiana families, particularly during difficult times or periods of change.

The idea is that stronger families build healthier, more resilient communities and allow children to live up to their full potential.

Families First services include mental health counseling, support groups, parenting education, substance abuse treatment and crisis intervention.

The Salute to Families event is a key annual fundraiser for the nonprofit. This year’s donation campaign will run through Sunday, Oct. 4.

During the Facebook Live kickoff, you’ll hear former Families First clients describe how the organization’s services changed their lives.

Click here for more information about the fundraiser or to RSVP for the virtual kickoff. Donations can also be made on the website.

