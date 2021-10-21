Salvation Army donates coats to Afghan children at Camp Atterbury

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Hundreds of Afghan refugee children at Camp Atterbury will be better prepared for the colder weather thanks to an annual campaign done by the Salvation Army of Indiana.

More than 1,600 coats were donated Thursday as part of the Salvation Army’s “Coats for Kids” campaign.

Officials with the organization say that since the refugees were forced to leave everything behind when they fled Afghanistan, many of the families are now unprepared for the winter months ahead.

“Most everyone at Camp Atterbury is of a family, and those families are absolutely in need of these items, particularly with the winter months approaching,” said Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, Adjutant General with the Indiana National Guard. “To be able to keep warm and to have a coat is vitally important to them right now.”

The need for coats for children is especially high, since 48% of the refugees at the military facility are under the age of 14.

“We trust that this action will help them not only feel physically warm but that they will understand how much Hoosiers care for the needs of fellow human beings, regardless of where each of us weer born on the planet,” said Major Marc Johnson, divisional commander of the Salvation Army Indiana Division.

Other items that are greatly needed include hats, gloves, shoes and baby bottles.

If you are interested in helping refugees at Camp Atterbury, donations of different clothing items are being accepted at National Guard armories around the state.

Only new items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following National Guard armories:

Evansville: 3300 E. Division St.

Greenfield: 410 Apple St.

Rockville: 224 W. Strawberry Road

Danville: 1245 E. Main St.

Muncie: 401 N. Country Club Road

Indianapolis: Kessler-Moore Readiness Center, 2625 W. Kessler Blvd. North Drive

Fort Wayne: 130 W. Cook Road

South Bend: 1901 Kemble Ave.

New Albany: 2909 Grant Line Road

The following items are being accepted at the armories because they have been identified as needed the most. The items should be in their original packaging:

Men’s and women’s unbranded, modest clothes such as long sleeve t-shirts, underwear, pants and jackets in sizes small to large. No shorts or tank tops.

Children’s clothing, including baby and newborn clothes, hats and socks

Powdered baby formula

Socks, hats, shoes and slide-on sandals (no flip flops) for evacuees of all ages

Any organization or business seeking to make a large donation and cannot deliver to a designated site should contact IDHS at privatesector@dhs.in.gov.

Hoosiers interested in making monetary donations can do so through Team Rubicon or the American Red Cross at the following links: