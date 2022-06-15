INDIANAPOLIS — Concerts are back this summer in Indiana! For the next few months, big acts are performing at Ruoff Music Center, Old National Centre and TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park.
Andy Grammer and his ‘Art of Joy’ tour is performing tonight at Old National Centre. The show starts at 7:00pm and tickets are still available. It is general admission only.
Across tonight, Sammy Hagar & The Circle “Crazy Times Tour” takes the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be the special guest. The show starts at 7:30pm.
Here’s a list of other concerts this summer at Ruoff Music Center
Morgan Wallen
- With Special Guest Hardy
- Thursday, June 16
Tears For Fears
- With Special Guest Garbage
- Friday, June 17
The Chicks
- With Special Guest Patty Griffin
- Sunday, June 19
Stevie Nicks
- Tuesday, June 21
Josh Groban
- With Special Guest Preservation Hall Jazz Band and more
- Thursday, June 23
Dave Matthews Band
- Friday, June 24
- Saturday, June 25
Outlaw Music Festival
- Willie Nelson, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Charley Crockett and Brittney Spencer
- Sunday, June 26
Dead & Company
- Tuesday, June 28
Jack Johnson
- With Special Guest Durand Jones & The Indications
- Sunday, July 3
Santana + Earth, Wind & Fire
- Friday, July 8
Backstreet Boys
- Sunday, July 10
Train
- With Special Guests Jewel, Blues Traveler and Thunderstorm Artis
- Wednesday, July 13
The Doobie Brothers: 50th Anniversary Tour
- Thursday, July 14
Rod Stewart
- With Special Guest Cheap Trick
- Friday, July 15
The Black Keys
- With Special Guest Band of Horses and Ceramic Animals
- Saturday, July 16
Chicago and Brian Wilson
- With Special Guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin
- Wednesday, July 20
Rob Zombie and Mudvayne
- With Special Guests Static-X and Powerman 5000
- Thursday, July 21
Chris Stapleton
- With Special Guests Elle King and Madeline Edwards
- Friday, July 22
Zac Brown Band
- With Special Guest Robert Randolph Band
- Thursday, July 28
OneRepublic
- With Special Guest NEEDTOBREATHE
- Saturday, July 30
Chris Brown and Lil Baby
- Saturday, August 6
Machine Gun Kelly
- With Special Guests WILLOW and Travis Barker
- Thursday, August 11
Kid Rock
- With Special Guest Foreigner
- Friday, August 12
Jason Aldean
- With Special Guests Gabby Barrett and John Morgan
- Saturday, August 13
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin
- With Special Guest Bush
- Wednesday, August 17
Luke Bryan
- With Special Guests Riley Green and Mitchell Tenpenny
- Saturday, August 20
Korn & Evanescence
- With Special Guests Helmet and Jeris Johnson
- Wednesday, August 24
Wiz Khalifa + Logic
- With Special Guests 24kGoldn, Fedd The God and DRAMA
- Friday, August 26
Keith Urban
- With Special Guest Ingrid Andress
- Saturday, August 27
Wu-Tang Clan & NAS
- Thursday, September 1
Pitbull
- With Special Guest Iggy Azalea
- Friday, September 2
Five Finger Death Punch
- With Special Guests Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From The Gods
- Saturday, October 1