Santa and Mrs. Claus pay a trip to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — People in Noblesville got an early visit from Santa over the weekend.

Santa and Mrs. Claus rode around some neighborhoods on Sunday with an escort from Noblesville police and fire departments.

They waved hello to people along the route, wishing them all a “Merry Christmas.”

Organizers say they just wanted to brighten up the holiday season.

“This is the new normal for now, but it just felt like the spirits being lifted. This time of year, we need that more than ever,” said Mark Burress.

After the parade, Santa and Mrs. Claus hung around to take pictures and sing Christmas carols.



