Santa reads ‘Twas the Night before Christmas at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — FOX59 visited Santa at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, where he has spent a lot of time this year!

He read ‘Twas the Night before Christmas for us. Take a listen, and enjoy some photos viewers sent in of their favorite Christmas moments — past and present.

Christmas Eve is sold out at the children’s museum. Walk-ins are not allowed due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

However, tickets are still available for the “countdown to noon” celebration on New Years Eve!
Buy your tickets now. The event is expected to sell out.

