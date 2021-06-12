Saturday morning fire destroys clubhouse at north side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Crews spent part of Saturday morning putting out a fire at a north side apartment complex.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to the Lakeside Point at Nora Apartment Complex in the 9000 block of North College Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Saturday.

More than two dozen units arrived at the scene. Crews got the fire under control in about 45 minutes; IFD said the clubhouse structure eventually collapsed.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, IFD said. No one was hurt.

This isn’t the first time the department has responded to this particular apartment complex. IFD crews were called to three fires at Lakeside Pointe between February and April.

At the time, the department encouraged management to better secure its buildings and vacant units.