Saturday Night Weather News Posted: Oct 25, 2020 / 01:47 AM EDT / Updated: Oct 25, 2020 / 01:47 AM EDT It was nice to see all the sunshine Saturday but we will not see much on Sunday Sunshine on Saturday boosted our high temperature to the low to mid 50s over most of Indiana. The chilly air keeps settling in with Sunday morning temperatures mostly in the low 40s. Since it will be cloudy Sunday with a northeast wind, the temperatures will not rise much. Only upper 40s to maybe near 50 in some spots. Jumping ahead to Monday morning, FutureCast indicates there will be a weather system moving in from the west. By late afternoon Monday FutureCast shows showers will be spreading across central Indiana. After showers Monday, there will be another chance for showers on Thursday. Otherwise, temperatures will be 5 – 10 degrees below average in the week ahead. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction