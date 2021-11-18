Save energy and money while staying warm this winter

INDIANAPOLIS – With winter and colder temperatures on the way, and an increase in natural gas prices, your energy bill will likely increase. AES Indiana has a few tips to help you prepare your home or business to save some energy and money this winter season.

Prep your windows and doors: Install foam-backed tape around windows and door. This is easy to do and an inexpensive way to keep the heat in and the chill out.

Clean your furnace regularly: This will not only keep you safe from a fire, but also will save on your heating bill. A clean furnance or an upgraded furnace can save you money in energy costs.

Install a programmable thermostat: This can help you reduce energy overnight or while you’re out of the house, saving energy and money.

Let the sun warm your house: Open the windows on sunny days to help warm up your house without using energy.

AES Indiana also has several ways to save on your bills this year, you can find them on their website.

It is also important to remember that while saving energy and money is helpful, it needs to be done safely.

Here are a few tips:

Keep candles away from flammable objects

Keep a carbon monoxide and smoke alarm installed and up-to-date

Call 911 if there is a fire, regardless if you put it out or not

Keep your fireplace clean

Keep your space heater at least 3 feet away from anything flammable

When you go to bed or leave the house, turn the space heater off

Do not plug space heaters into extension cords

Do not plug multiple space heaters into one outlet

Buy a brand new space heater, new ones have safety features in case they get knocked over