INDIANAPOLIS — The Small Business Administration announced the organization will be offering working capital loans to assist Indiana small businesses that were affected by storms and tornadoes.

Businesses are encouraged to apply for working capital disaster loans (Economic Injury Disaster Loans – EIDL) from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with their necessary financial obligations. It could help with financial losses due to damages from the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes that struck the area from March 31 through April 1, 2023.

The deadline for applying for a working capital disaster loan is Jan. 15, 2024.

SBA said the federal loans provide funds for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business did not suffer any physical damage.

Loan amounts can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 4 percent or lower for small businesses and 2.375 percent or lower for private nonprofit organizations, with terms of up to 30 years.

The SBA determines eligibility based on the size of the applicant, the type of activity, and its financial resources. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills that could have been paid had the disaster not occurred.

Businesses in the following counties are eligible to apply:

Adams

Allen

Blackford

Boone

Brown

Carroll

Cass

Clay

Clinton

DeKalb

Delaware

Grant

Greene

Hamilton

Hendricks

Howard

Huntington

Jackson

Jasper

Johnson

Knox

Lake

Lawrence

Madison

Marion

Miami

Monroe

Montgomery

Morgan

Newton

Noble

Owen

Porter

Pulaski

Putnam

Shelby

Sullivan

Tippecanoe

Tipton

Vigo

Wabash

Warren

Wells

White

Whitley