JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Although several months have passed since Johnson County and other parts of Indiana were hit by devastating tornadoes and storms, many communities and families are still in a rebuilding process.

Francisco Sánchez Jr., the associate administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, held a press conference this week at the recently-destroyed Whiteland Fire Station in Johnson County.

During this conference, Sanchez discussed the low-cost federal disaster loans that are available to Hoosiers directly impacted by the tornadoes. The deadline to apply for any physical damage loans is June 14.

Applicants can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela. Applicants can also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance.