Scam artists pose as Amazon and Apple employees

Retail security experts are warning about scammers posing as Amazon and Apple employees.

Here’s how it works: the caller claims to be from Amazon or Apple and tells you there’s a problem with your account or an order.

The caller then tells you to press “one” to speak with someone.

That person then tries to get you to tell them your account passwords or credit card number.



“They will not help you solve your problem,” said associate director of the Federal Trade Commission, Monica Vaca. “When you get one of these calls, what you should do is stop and go on your account yourself.”

The FTC advises consumers to not press “one” or to call back any number you are given. They urge people to not share any information and just hang up. If you do have a legitimate concern about your account, you should initiate contact by turning to a website or customer service number you know is real