GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — Law enforcement officials are warning Hoosiers to be aware of the asphalt scam occurring in the Greene County and Bloomington area.

According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, on Wednesday a resident of Bloomfield contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and reported three people representing themselves as an asphalt company.

The victim reported two of the subjects from a pickup truck distracted him while the other entered his home and removed items.

The victim described the subjects vehicle as a white four-door F-150 pickup with a red 4×4 emblem. No other description was given.

If you have any information on the suspects please contact the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 812-384-4411 or the Indiana State Police Bloomington Post at (812)-332-4411.