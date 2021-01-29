Scammers take advantage of stimulus payment issues

INDIANAPOLIS — The Internal Revenue Service sent a warning about scammers who are taking advantage of the pandemic and issues related to Economic Impact Payments.

Larry Hague is among those Americans who did not receive either stimulus checks, likely because he was not required to file taxes in 2018 or 2019.

“I’m kind of at a loss right now,” Hague said. “I haven’t received anything.”

Other people could be due additional stimulus money, if they did not receive the proper amounts for their household. According to the IRS, scammers are sending text messages asking taxpayers to disclose bank account information in order to receive their money.

“These people are portraying themselves as some sort of service out there that can go and get you your check, make sure that you are getting everything you deserve,” said Better Business Bureau of central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo.

Maniscalo said there is no third party that can intervene to get you your stimulus money and you should also beware anyone claiming to be the IRS, particularly if they contact you via phone, text message or email. The IRS will only contact you via the postal service.

“These people are out to get your money … (or to) get your information and steal your identity,” Maniscalo said.

Hague and anyone else who did not receive their full stimulus payments will have to file taxes this year to get what’s called a Recovery Rebate Credit, even if they would not normally file. You can find more information at the link here.

Maniscalo suggested speaking to a tax professional for help, rather than a stranger on the phone. For Hague, that help can’t come soon enough.

“It would be nice if I even got a little bit, you know, because it would come in quite handy right now,” Hague said.

If you do run across a scam involving stimulus payments or any other COVID-related issue, you can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 1-888-720-5721 or at the link here. You can also report fraud or theft of stimulus money at the link here.