4 children taken to hospital after school bus crash in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Four children were taken to the hospital with minor injuries Tuesday morning after a school bus crash in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities were called to the intersection of North Graham Street and Delaware Street in Wayne County in response to a crash involving a school bus and a car.

WCSO said four children of varying age ranges were taken to Reid Health to be evaluated for possible minor injuries. The driver of the car was also taken to Reid Health to be evaluated for a head injury. None of the injuries appeared to be life threatening or critical, WCSO noted.

The sheriff’s office said that a preliminary investigation shows that a 2013 Chrysler 200 driven by a 55-year-old New Castle woman was southbound from the parking lot of the Stone Gate Apartments — located at 301 North Graham Street in Cambridge City — when it struck the center of a westbound Western Wayne Schools Corporation bus.

The bus — driven by a 40-year-old Cambridge City woman — was taking students to school when the crash occurred.

The driver of the Chrysler stated that her windshield was frosted over and she did not see the bus, the sheriff’s office said. She was cited for failure to yield. WCSO added that it does not appear at this time that drugs or alcohol played a role.