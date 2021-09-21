2 taken to hospital after school bus crashes on Indy’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people — including a student — were taken to the hospital after a school bus was involved in a crash on the northeast side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the area of East 38th Street and North Biscayne Road in response to the crash.

IMPD says the bus was headed southbound on Biscayne and attempted to turn left onto 38th Street when it collided with another vehicle at intersection.

Twelve people were on the bus, including 10 students, the driver and a supervisor. The supervisor and a student were taken to the hospital as a precaution, according to police. IMPD says their injuries don’t appear to be serious.

An investigation is ongoing.