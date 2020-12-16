School closings and delays for December 16

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Here’s a look at school closings and delays around central Indiana for December 16, 2020:

  • All God’s Children Preschool (Franklin): 2-hour delay
  • Anderson Christian School: 2-hour delay
  • Anderson Preparatory Academy: 2-hour delay
  • Attica Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Bethesda Christian Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Blackford County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Bradley Preschool: 1-hour delay
  • Brown County Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Carroll Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Clinton Central School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Clinton Prairie School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Corinth Step Ahead Preschool (Muncie): 2-hour delay
  • Cowan Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Daleville Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Decatur County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Eastbrook Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Eastern Howard School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • The Excel Center (Anderson): 2 hour delay
  • The Excel Center (Shelbyville): 2 hour delay
  • Faith Lutheran Preschool (Greenfield): 1-hour delay
  • Fayette County School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Fishers Christian Academy: 1-hour delay
  • Frankfort Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Franklin Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Frontier School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Greenfield-Central Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Greensburg Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Jennings County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Liberty Christian School: 2-hour delay
  • Lighthouse Christian Academy (Bloomington): 2-hour delay
  • Madison-Grant United School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Marion Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Mays Community Academy: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Mississinewa Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Monroe Central Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Monroe-Gregg School District: 2-hour delay
  • Mooresville Consolidated School Corp: 2 hour-delay
  • Mt. Vernon Community School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
  • North Lawrence Comm Schools: 2-hour delay
  • North Miami Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • North Montgomery Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County): Closed with an e-learning day
  • Northwestern School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
  • North White School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Oak Hill United School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • The Oaks Academy: Closed
  • Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: 2-hour delay
  • Randolph Central School Corp: Closed
  • Randolph Eastern School Corp: Closed
  • Randolph Southern School Corp: 2-hour delay
  • Richmond Comm Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Rossville Cons Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Shelby Eastern Schools: Closed
  • Shelbyville Central Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Southern Hancock Comm School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
  • Southwestern Cons Schools (Shelby County): Closed
  • Spencer-Owen Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • St. Joan of Arc & Patrick School (Kokomo): 2-hour delay
  • St. Mary’s School (Greensburg): 2-hour delay
  • St. Michael Catholic School (Greenfield): 2-hour delay
  • Summit Salon Academy Kokomo: 2-hour delay
  • Tipton Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Tri-Central Community Schools (Tipton County): Closed with an
  • Union School Corporation: 2-hour delay
  • Warren County Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Wes-Del Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Western Boone County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
  • Western School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
  • Western Wayne Schools: 1.5-hour delay

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News