School closings and delays for December 16

Here’s a look at school closings and delays around central Indiana for December 16, 2020:
- All God’s Children Preschool (Franklin): 2-hour delay
- Anderson Christian School: 2-hour delay
- Anderson Preparatory Academy: 2-hour delay
- Attica Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Bethesda Christian Schools: 2-hour delay
- Blackford County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Bradley Preschool: 1-hour delay
- Brown County Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
- Carroll Consolidated School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Clinton Central School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Clinton Prairie School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
- Corinth Step Ahead Preschool (Muncie): 2-hour delay
- Cowan Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Daleville Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Decatur County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Eastbrook Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Eastern Hancock Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Eastern Howard School Corp: 2-hour delay
- The Excel Center (Anderson): 2 hour delay
- The Excel Center (Shelbyville): 2 hour delay
- Faith Lutheran Preschool (Greenfield): 1-hour delay
- Fayette County School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Fishers Christian Academy: 1-hour delay
- Frankfort Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Franklin Community School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Frontier School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Greenfield-Central Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Greensburg Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Jennings County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Liberty Christian School: 2-hour delay
- Lighthouse Christian Academy (Bloomington): 2-hour delay
- Madison-Grant United School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Marion Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Mays Community Academy: Closed with an e-learning day
- Mississinewa Community School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Monroe Central Schools: 2-hour delay
- Monroe-Gregg School District: 2-hour delay
- Mooresville Consolidated School Corp: 2 hour-delay
- Mt. Vernon Community School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
- Nineveh-Hensley-Jackson Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
- North Lawrence Comm Schools: 2-hour delay
- North Miami Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- North Montgomery Comm School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Northwestern Consolidated Schools (Shelby County): Closed with an e-learning day
- Northwestern School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
- North White School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Oak Hill United School Corp: 2-hour delay
- The Oaks Academy: Closed
- Our Lady of Mt. Carmel: 2-hour delay
- Randolph Central School Corp: Closed
- Randolph Eastern School Corp: Closed
- Randolph Southern School Corp: 2-hour delay
- Richmond Comm Schools: Closed with an e-learning day
- Rossville Cons Schools: 2-hour delay
- Shelby Eastern Schools: Closed
- Shelbyville Central Schools: 2-hour delay
- Southern Hancock Comm School Corp: Closed with an e-learning day
- Southwestern Cons Schools (Shelby County): Closed
- Spencer-Owen Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- St. Joan of Arc & Patrick School (Kokomo): 2-hour delay
- St. Mary’s School (Greensburg): 2-hour delay
- St. Michael Catholic School (Greenfield): 2-hour delay
- Summit Salon Academy Kokomo: 2-hour delay
- Tipton Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Tri-Central Community Schools (Tipton County): Closed with an
- Union School Corporation: 2-hour delay
- Warren County Schools: 2-hour delay
- Wes-Del Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Western Boone County Community Schools: 2-hour delay
- Western School Corp (Howard County): 2-hour delay
- Western Wayne Schools: 1.5-hour delay