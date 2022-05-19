Fog on Thursday morning has prompted school delays across central Indiana.

Carroll Consolidated: 2 hour delay

Frankfort Community Schools: 2 hour delay

Frontier School Corp: 2 hour delay

Lebanon Community School Corp: 2 hour delay

North West Hendricks Schools: 2 hour delay

North White School Corp: 2 hour delay

Northwestern School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay

Rossville Cons Schools: 2 hour delay

Shelbyville Central Schools: 2 hour delay

Tippecanoe School Corp: 2 hour delay

Western Boone Community Schools: 2 hour delay

Western School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay