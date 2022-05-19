Fog on Thursday morning has prompted school delays across central Indiana.
- Carroll Consolidated: 2 hour delay
- Frankfort Community Schools: 2 hour delay
- Frontier School Corp: 2 hour delay
- Lebanon Community School Corp: 2 hour delay
- North West Hendricks Schools: 2 hour delay
- North White School Corp: 2 hour delay
- Northwestern School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay
- Rossville Cons Schools: 2 hour delay
- Shelbyville Central Schools: 2 hour delay
- Tippecanoe School Corp: 2 hour delay
- Western Boone Community Schools: 2 hour delay
- Western School Corp – Howard County: 2 hour delay