Scientists say new evidence shows coronavirus can cause brain damage

INDIANAPOLIS — When most people hear about recoveries from the coronavirus, they think it’s over for that person and their health returns to normal.

However, now there’s evidence that the coronavirus can cause brain damage.

Scientists at the University College London are the latest to say COVID-19 could cause neurological problems, including stroke, nerve damage and potentially fatal brain inflammation.

Worse still, the researchers say those complications occur in patients who don’t show the severe respiratory symptoms associated with the disease.

The experts say it’s important to discover how the virus causes brain damage and how to treat it.