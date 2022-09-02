Fiedwenya Fiefe

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon.

After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe.

The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m.

Fiedwenya Fiefe is described as being 3’5″ and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long pink night gown.

Dozens of police officers and fire department personnel were searching the neighborhood Friday morning. Neighbors have also been asked to check around their homes.

A FOX59 crew spoke to a woman who identified herself as Fiedwenya’s mother. She was searching a retention pond in the neighborhood and said there was some initial miscommunication that may have played a part in her disappearance. The woman told us she mistakenly thought the girl was with her grandmother.

Retention pond in Legacy Farms

According to the woman, Fiedwenya has autism and may have wandered off.

Divers were seen preparing to go in the retention pond around 8:30 a.m. Police K-9s are also part of the search.

If you have any information on Fiedwemya’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.