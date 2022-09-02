Fiedwenya Fiefe

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Police in Plainfield are continuing their search for a 4-year-old girl who’s been missing since early Thursday afternoon.

After scaling back their search overnight due to a lack of visibility, police began searching again around 7 a.m. Friday for Fiedwenya Fiefe.

The girl vanished from the Legacy Farms neighborhood around 1 p.m.

Fiedwenya Fiefe is described as being 3’5″ and 35 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long pink night gown.

Dozens of police officers and fire department personnel were searching the neighborhood Friday morning. Neighbors have also been asked to check around their homes.

A FOX59 crew spoke to a woman who identified herself as Fiedwenya’s mother. She was searching a retention pond in the neighborhood and said there was some initial miscommunication that may have played a part in her disappearance. The woman told us she mistakenly thought the girl was with her grandmother.

  • Retention pond in Legacy Farms

According to the woman, Fiedwenya has autism and may have wandered off.

Divers were seen preparing to go in the retention pond around 8:30 a.m. Police K-9s are also part of the search.

If you have any information on Fiedwemya’s whereabouts you are asked to call Hendricks County Communications Center at (317) 839-8700.