HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous.

Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges.

Devin Toole

Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos.

If you see him, do not approach. Call 911.

If you know where he may be, call Howard County’s non-emergency line at 765-457-1105. You can also submit a tip through the Sheriff’s Office’s app.