‘Second Chance Dads’ connects convicted felons with jobs, breaks generational cycle of crime

MUNCIE, Ind. — A felony conviction can lead to a few years behind bars, and often years of unemployment after.

“A lot of places weren’t hiring felons,” said Kenny West with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. “They used to come to and say, ‘Man, I want to do right, but no one gives me a chance.’”

West grew up in Muncie and has watched as drugs and crime tore families apart. With limited options, children watched their parents turn back to crime over and over again.

“Then you have generational (crime),” West said. “You’ve got the father then the son and then you got the grandson. How does it stop?”

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner noticed the same problem, watching as his county jail become a revolving door like many others.

“Generational crime isn’t just a problem in Muncie, it’s everywhere,” Sheriff Skinner said. “It’s quite common to arrest the same person over and over.”

So West decided his job wasn’t over after an arrest. He began connecting with convicted felons after their release, finding employers willing to give them a second chance.

“This will impact their entire lives and their children will be able to see their parents going to work,” said Tina Black with Search Staffing.

Black is one of the employers now working with West and his organization “Second Chance Dads.

So far the organization has helped 14 people with criminal records land jobs.

“This is not giving them a job, this is making them earn it,” West said. “Putting them in front of an employer and say, ‘Hey, you have to be able to earn this job.’”

West hopes to give even more people that second chance, and is looking for employers to do the same.

“If they allow these people to come and work for them, they are the biggest heroes,” said West.

“It’s incredible. It builds their self esteem, it gives them a reason to exist,” Black said. “Once you have that higher self esteem you can do anything. I hope that’s what we’re doing for some folks”

To learn more or to help with Second Chance Dads, you can contact them at their website https://secondchancedads.com/.

“We’re looking for other businesses within the community who are willing to take the chance and hire these folks,” Sheriff Skinner said.