Second Indiana teen accused in Columbine-style school shooting plot released on bond

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. – Two teenagers accused of plotting Columbine-style shootings at a pair of northern Indiana schools have been released from jail.

Donald Robin Jr. bonded out of the Fulton County Jail Monday. His alleged accomplice, John Schultz, was released on bond last week.

According to court documents, the teens idolized the shooters behind the 1999 Columbine massacre and planned to carry out shootings of their own at Rochester High School and Caston High School.

Investigators said they have more than enough evidence to prove the teens’ plot, including private messages in which they discussed their plans.

Under the terms of their bond agreements, Robin and Schultz must wear electronic monitoring bracelets and remain on home detention. They’re not allowed to contact each other or use the internet—and must stay 1,000 feet away from a school.

Some parents held a small protest outside the Fulton County Courthouse to protest the judge’s decision to release them.

Parents like Ginny Wieringa believe the bond was set too low at $50,000—allowing both teens to go home. Their release has frightened area families.

“They’re scared, which you know what, we’ve got to stand together and protect the kids. That’s what it’s all about. Not just my kids, not just my sister’s kids—everybody’s kids,” Wieringa said.

The teens’ trials are scheduled for January.