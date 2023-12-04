NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A 15-year-old boy was charged last month with two felony counts in Henry Circuit Court in connection to last May’s shooting death of a New Castle man.

Adrian J. Dukes faces a felony charge of aiding, inducing or causing murder and another charge for unlawful transfer of a handgun, which is a level 3 felony. Dukes was charged on Nov. 14 as a co-defendant in the case after being charged as an adult.

Typically, FOX59/CBS4 does not name juvenile suspects unless they’re charged as an adult.

“The Court has not found from the evidence that it would be in the best interest of the juvenile and the safety and welfare of the community for him to remain within the juvenile justice system,” according to the waiver to adult court.

Another New Castle juvenile, identified as 14-year-old Quinton Marqtez Vann, was also charged as an adult in August for his alleged role in the killing of 47-year-old Ernest Thornsberry Jr. Vann was preliminarily charged with murder. He was 13 when the shooting took place.

Dukes is accused of supplying the firearm that was used in the murder. According to court documents, Dukes reportedly told police that he provided a handgun to the 14-year-old. The handgun allegedly belonged to Dukes’ stepfather.

The same weapon was later found inside a storage shed near a residence in the 1600 block of H Avenue, court documents said. The gun was located inside a black plastic bag and wrapped in a white shirt.

According to previous reports, one of the teen’s friends told investigators that Vann had allegedly shared that he wanted to shoot someone.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. on May 2 near South 21 Street and A Avenue. Police initially responded to the area believing that the victim had been injured in a hit-and-run incident.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Vann and a group of other juveniles reportedly approached Thornsberry as he was walking on A Avenue. The juveniles allegedly yelled insults and threw rocks toward the man.

Thornsberry then produced a pocket knife when he noticed that the juveniles were not going away, Vann reportedly told investigators, according to court documents.

Vann then responded by displaying a 9mm handgun and fired one shot into the air, and then two more rounds toward Thornsberry, court documents said.

Neighbors reportedly told investigators that they remember hearing three or four gunshots. One witness said he took cover inside his home before going outside where he found Thornsberry lying in the roadway suffering from serious injuries.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing juveniles walking in the area before the shooting and running away after gunshots rang out.

Vann allegedly denied knowing anything about the shooting. He then confirmed that another person was responsible for firing the shots before allegedly admitting that he was the one who pulled the trigger, saying “I did it”, according to court documents.

Thornsberry later died at Henry Community Health after being shot in the head.

A trial date of March 11 has been scheduled for both Dukes and Vann in Henry Circuit Court 1. Vann is currently being held at a juvenile facility in Vincennes.