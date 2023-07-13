INDIANAPOLIS — Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles announced that they will be adding a second show in Indianapolis in part of their ‘The Long Goodbye” tour.

The band had previously announced an Oct. 9 stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. An additional show will take place the following night, Oct 10. Both shows are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

Steely Dan will open both shows.

Presale tickets for the newly added second Indianapolis show on Oct. 10 start at 10 a.m. July 13. General on-sale for both shows starts at 10 a.m. July 14.