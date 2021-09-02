Second student arrested for bringing gun to Marion High School in as many days

MARION, Ind. — For a second day in a row now, a student at Marion High School was arrested for having a gun in their backpack, according to the Marion Police Department.

Shortly before noon Wednesday, a Marion Community Schools security officer was standing in the cafeteria hallway when he noticed the barrel of a gun sticking out of a student’s unzipped backpack, according to MPD. The officer confronted the student and determined the gun — a Jennings, 9mm handgun — to be real. The officer took the gun and placed the student into custody.

Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, a Marion High School staff member received information that a student had a gun in his backpack. Police say the staff member and a security officer confronted the student, and a Smith & Wesson, 40 caliber handgun was found.

Both students — each a 17-year-old male — were arrested and taken to the Allen County Juvenile Center on felony possession of a firearm on school property charges.

MPD says multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of the high school and found no additional weapons.

An investigation into each incident is ongoing.

