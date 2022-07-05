INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that a second suspect in the November homicide of 42-year-old Jeffrey Herald was charged.

Last month, Tavaris Jackson was charged with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and possession of a serious violent felon. He is currently in the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections on unrelated charges.

According to IMPD, just before 6 p.m. on November 27, officers were called to the 5400 block Pleasant Hill Circle on the west side of Indianapolis.

There they found Herald, who had been shot in the head. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Jeffrey Herald, who was killed in November.

On December 26, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit, U.S. Air Marshalls and police with the Indianapolis Airport Authority detained 23-year-old Laseanne Strode at the Indianapolis International Airport after he got off a plane. Authorities arrested Strode “for his alleged role in Herald’s homicide,” IMPD said in a release.

Laseanne Strode was taken into custody in December.

Strode was charged with two counts of murder and two counts of robbery. All counts are connected with the same victim.

IMPD said in a social media post that “information from members of the community was critical in being able to pursue charges against Strode and Jackson.”

Indianapolis police thanked those in the community who came forward.

Anyone with information in this case can still contact Detective Eric Amos at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Eric.Amos@Indy.Gov. They can also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.