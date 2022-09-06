BROAD RIPPLE, Ind. — People taking Broad Ripple Avenue should be on the lookout for a road closure starting Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Department of Public works said crews are starting Phase One of construction on Broad Ripple Avenue Tuesday. This phase will close the road from east of the Winthrop Avenue intersection to Guilford Avenue.

While the stretch of road is closed, DPW said a contractor will set stormwater structures in the intersection and along Broad Ripple Avenue. The road will remain closed until work is completed in December.

DPW says the multi-year project will reduce flooding and improve pedestrian infrastructure along Broad Ripple Avenue. This includes widened sidewalks, ADA-compliant ramps and a multi-use trail from the Monon Trail to Primrose Avenue.

During the closure, local traffic will still be able to cross Broad Ripple Avenue via Guilford Avenue. East/west traffic will be detoured to Kessler Boulevard to reduce traffic in Broad Ripple Village.

The businesses will also be accessible via sidewalks along the construction site. The city is working with Broad Ripple Village Association, rideshare providers and delivery services to create a temporary rideshare pickup/dropoff zone and food delivery parking.

Photo//DPW

Phase two of the project is expected to begin in the spring. That phase will include roadway improvements from east of Guilford Avenue to College Avenue. While the construction is underway DPW encourages drivers to give contractor crews the space they need.