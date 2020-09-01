Security guard charged with murder after northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Prosecutors announced a murder charge Tuesday against a private security guard accused of killing a 25-year-old woman.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Melvin Hall faces the charge for the Friday, August 28 shooting death of Naytasia Williams.

“The murder of Naytasia Williams is tragic and deeply upsetting,” Prosecutor Mears stated. “The prosecutor’s office intends to seek justice on behalf of Ms. Williams and her family.”

The homicide took place near 42nd and Post, at the Towne and Terrace complex, a property that has seen a lot of violence in recent years.

Court documents contain witness accounts claiming a verbal argument started between Williams and another person inside the complex as Hall and two other security guards were standing near Williams’ car.

Hall allegedly drew a firearm and fired three shots at Williams while she was seated in the driver’s seat.

Witnesses said Williams got out of the car after being shot and collapsed. Prosecutor Mears said the autopsy report showed Williams sustained three gunshot wounds.

“He never said to get out of the car, put your hands up or freeze. He flashed a light and shot into the car,” witness Liberty Carnell told FOX59.

Carnell claims she was in the back seat when her friend was shot in the chest.

Following the shooting, the security guard’s car was lit on fire. Indianapolis police confirmed at the time that Hall was not associated with law enforcement.

Police said Hall had previously been charged with impersonating police, leading some to wonder why he was allowed to work security.

Armed members of the Black Panther party gathered at the scene Friday where candles spelled out the victim’s name and calls for justice were made.

“That’s literally the only friend I got and I’ll never be able to talk to her anymore. He just murdered somebody I talk to everyday for no reason at all,” said Carnell.

The shooting death marked the fourth homicide at the Towne and Terrace complex in just two months.